Tommy M. Davenport, 63, passed away on April 30, 2020, at his home. Tommy is survived by his daughter, Amy L. Davenport Soltero; four grandchildren, Alex, Mateo, Liam and Emmalynn Soltero; his companion, Catherine (Diann) Johnson; three sisters, Agnes Fincham, Lora Helm and Beverly Richards, and several nieces and nephews. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Lucille and Marshall Davenport, three sisters and two brothers. A private family funeral service will be held Friday, May 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home with the Reverend Tony Self officiating. Interment following at Rhoadesville Baptist Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Edward Davenport, Aaron T. May, Thomas Sliger, Marshall Davenport, Alton Richards and Mike Flemming. Immediately following there will be a reception at the home of Beverly and Alton Richards. Online guestbook at johnsoncares.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Tommy Davenport as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

