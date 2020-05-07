Tommy M. Davenport, 63, passed away on April 30, 2020, at his home. Tommy is survived by his daughter, Amy L. Davenport Soltero; four grandchildren, Alex, Mateo, Liam and Emmalynn Soltero; his companion, Catherine (Diann) Johnson; three sisters, Agnes Fincham, Lora Helm and Beverly Richards, and several nieces and nephews. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Lucille and Marshall Davenport, three sisters and two brothers. A private family funeral service will be held Friday, May 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home with the Reverend Tony Self officiating. Interment following at Rhoadesville Baptist Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Edward Davenport, Aaron T. May, Thomas Sliger, Marshall Davenport, Alton Richards and Mike Flemming. Immediately following there will be a reception at the home of Beverly and Alton Richards. Online guestbook at johnsoncares.com.
Most Popular
-
Nice ring to it: Former Virginia CB Bryce Hall gets engaged days after being chosen in the NFL Draft
-
Showalter, Clinton Thomas
-
Phase One of reopening Virginia could start at the end of next week, Northam says
-
Losing $3m a day, UVa Health furloughs employees, cuts executive and physician pay
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
In memory
promotion
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.