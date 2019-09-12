Delilah Carter Davis "Dee", age 62, died on September 1, 2019, at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia. She was the wife of Eric Kelly Davis, they shared 26 years of marriage together. She was born on July 1, 1957, the daughter of Virginia G. Perry and Harold W. Brown. Delilah attended school in Orange County, Va., and graduated from Piedmont Community College. She was employed by Region 10 and the Rappahannock Community Service Board where she worked as a counselor. Delilah was a faithful member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses until death. She will be remembered for her devotion to Jehovah God. The love she had for her family, countless friends whom she treated as family. And a loving faithful wife. She is survived by her spouse, Eric K. Davis; her son, DeJuan L. Carter, three grandchildren, Jasmine Thompson, Ziare Thompson, and Jaden Butler; her mother, Virginia G. Perry; siblings, Renee Wilson Whitfield, Steven Wilson, Timothy Wilson, Crystal Choate' (Ray Choate'), George Wilson, Orlando Wilson, Wanda West, Angela Carter, and Felicia Carter, all of Virgina, Vicky Milton and Christine Brown of Maryland, and Harriet Brown of Washington D.C.; Levi and Louise Brock (In-laws) Paulette Brock, Paula Mingo (Martel Mingo), James Walker (Saundra Walker), Don (Wee Wee) Greene, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold W. Brown; nephew, Christopher S. Whitfield; and sister, Angelia Brown. The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of the ICU and Martha Jefferson Hospital. Special thanks to Dr. Shultz, MD (Pulmonary) for 18 years of dedicated services. Dr.Owens, MD (Vascular) for his tireless attention. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 101 Stephens Loop, Ruckersville, VA 22968. Friends and family will be received directly following the memorial service, at the Barboursville Fire House (Rt 33) 5251 Spotswood Trail, Barboursville, VA 22923.
Breaking
+1
+1
Most Popular
-
UVa Health System sues thousands of patients, seizing paychecks and putting liens on homes
-
Judge rejects 14th Amendment claim in Confederate statues lawsuit
-
UVa promises changes after report on medical debt collection
-
UVa falls out of top 25 in college rankings list
-
Sutton-Wallace leaving as UVa Medical Center CEO
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.