Jessie Jane Davis, 91, of North Almond Street, Orange, formerly of Washington, D.C., died on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Monroe Health in Charlottesville. Born on April 11, 1928, in Montpelier Station, she was the daughter of the late James Paige and Lillian Terrell Paige. She was also predeceased by her husband, Monte Davis; two daughters, Sandra Stephens and Brenda Marie Hardy; and one sister, Mildred Jones. She was a retired caregiver and a member of the Metropolitan Baptist Church, Washington, D.C. She is survived by one daughter, Jane E. Shelton and husband, Robert, of Orange; one son, Eric "Choe" Davis of Washington, D.C.; three grandchildren, Michael Garrett, Serita Garrett, and Chloe Davis; four great-grandchildren, Chyna Garrett, Austin Garrett, Antonio Garrett, and Zonte Spann; one sister, Mary Lancaster and husband, William, of Orange; and a number of nieces and nephews. A memorial funeral service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Oak Shade Baptist Church, 3287 Old Catlett Rd., Catlett, VA 20119, with the Rev. Jesse J. Jones Jr. officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends after the memorial service. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
