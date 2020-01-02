Jerry Lloyd Dillon Jr., 49, of Orange, died on Thursday December 26, 2019, at Dogwood Village. Born on January 15, 1970, in Culpeper, he was the son of Brenda Shifflett Dillon of Orange, and the late Jerry Lloyd Dillon Sr. He was a life member of the Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department and a member of Zion Baptist Church. In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Emma Ward of Madison; one brother, Donald Dillon and wife, Melissa, of Radiant; two sisters, Tammy Manuel of Unionville, and Monica Dodson and husband, Timmy, of Radiant, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Saturday December 28, 2019, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville, interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery. His fellow Firefighters of the Rapidan Vol. Fire Dept. served as pallbearers. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Dillon Jr., Jerry Lloyd
