Denton Dixon went home to be with the Lord on May 8, 2020. He was born on September 19, 1936, on the family farm in Brightwood. He was the youngest of six children born to Joseph Tucker Dixon and Sarah Lillard Dixon. Denton was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Mildred Dixon Ford, Margaret Dixon Smith, Randolph Tucker Dixon, John Henry Dixon, and Annie Lena Dixon Kitchen. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Daniel Ray Dixon Jr. and a great-grandson, Dax Ian Dixon. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Delores Aylor Dixon and three sons, Daniel Ray Dixon Sr. and wife, Teresa, Dwayne Tucker Dixon and wife, Amy, and Darrell Walter Dixon and fiancee', Tracy Welch. He is also survived by grandchildren, Paul Lynwood Dixon and wife, Ally, Stephen Joseph Dixon, and Matthew Tucker Dixon and great-grandchildren, Amanda Nicole Dixon and Mila Autumn Dixon. Denton found joy in working the land and raising cattle on his small farm. He was a member of the Madison County Young Farmers and served as Virginia Young Farmers Vice-President. He was a valued contributor to Virginia agriculture through 40 years of service with the Virginia Tech Agricultural Research Station in Orange, conducting research on farm crops. He was a peaceful man who loved his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend. Denton was raised in the Brethren Church and was a member of Beth Car Baptist Church. A private graveside service will be held at the Madison Church of the Brethren. The family would like to thank the staff at The Harbor for their loving care of Denton for the past two years. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Medi-Hospice at 941 Glenwood Station Lane, Suite 303, Charlottesville, VA 22901, Madison County Volunteer Fire Company or Beth Car Baptist Church.
