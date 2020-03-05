August 8, 1942 - Sunday, February 23, 2020 Sue Ratcliffe Dofflemoyer, 77, of Woodberry Forest Rd., Orange died on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center, Charlottesville. Born on August 8, 1942, in Orange, she was the daughter of the late William Lee Ratcliffe and Flora Morris Ratcliffe. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Leigh Dofflemoyer; and a sister, Jane R. Townsend. Sue was a member of the Orange Baptist Church and was a secretary in the insurance business. Sue is survived by her husband, Luther Franklin Dofflemoyer Jr.; a nephew, Thomas Townsend and wife, Robyn; and two great nephews, Noah and Ben Townsend. A funeral service was held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Orange Baptist Church, interment was held at the Graham Cemetery, the Rev. Alan Miller officiated. The family received friends one hour prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Orange Baptist Church. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family. Preddy Funeral Home 250 West Main Street, Orange, Va.
+1
+1
Most Popular
-
Scottsville woman charged with murder after daughter's death
-
City moved forward with Dewberry study despite concerns from officials
-
Behind six-game winning streak, Virginia men's basketball team surges into ACC title contention
-
Jay Huff narrowly misses triple-double as Virginia beats No. 7 Duke
-
Virginia men's basketball team returns to AP Top 25
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.