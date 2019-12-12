Robert R. Douthit, 82, of Unionville, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Dogwood Village of Orange. He was born November 16, 1937, in Jefferson County, Pa., the son of Hazel Douthit. He was predeceased by his mother, Hazel, and stepfather, Ralph Shively. He was a 1956 graduate of Reynoldsville High School in Reynoldsville, Pa. Bob lived the last 60 years with beef cattle running through his veins. In 1967, Harry T. Peters Jr. brought him to Orange, Va. to be herdsman for his Shorthorn Cattle at Windholme Farm. He showed cattle all over the East Coast and at Denver. Bob was a Director of the American Shorthorn Association and also the Virginia Shorthorn Association. He received the honor of being a Builder of the Breed Award. Bob was on the Orange County Four Board that got the Fair re-started so the County 4-Hers would have a place to exhibit their projects. He volunteered for many years as a leader of the 4-H Livestock Club mentoring the members on proper raising and showing of their animals. For 16 years, Bob was Farm Manager at Woodberry School working with beef cattle. Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Anna Mae Corbin Douthit; three sons, Jeffery (Letitia), Bradley, and Jay (Carrie); six grandchildren, Erika Douthit, Kelly (Shain), Casey Roberts, Jason Douthit, Abigail Douthit, Zachary Douthit, and Gabrielle Douthit. A memorial service led by Pastor Ralph Satter, will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Unionville. Family will meet with friends after at a luncheon. Burial will be private. No flowers please. Donations may be made to East Orange Ruritan Club Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 112, Unionville, Va. 22567, or the Bethlehem U. M. C. P. O. Box 35, Unionville, Va. 22567, or the Hospice of the Piedmont. 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, Va. 22911. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
