Nancy Marie Elliott, 70, of Orange, Va., passed away on September 6, 2019, at University of Virginia Medical Center, in Charlottesville. She was born on October 12, 1948, in Fauquier County, a daughter of Elizabeth Putnam of Orange, Va., and the late Robert E. Putnam. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Elliott. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her brother and his wife, Glen A. and Betty Putnam, of Locust Dale, Va., and a number of nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Orlean Cemetery, in Orlean, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Primitive Baptist Church, Sumerduck, Va., or Robinson River Primitive Baptist Church, Brightwood, Va. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
UVa Health System sues thousands of patients, seizing paychecks and putting liens on homes
-
Judge rejects 14th Amendment claim in Confederate statues lawsuit
-
UVa promises changes after report on medical debt collection
-
UVa falls out of top 25 in college rankings list
-
Sutton-Wallace leaving as UVa Medical Center CEO
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.