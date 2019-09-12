Nancy Marie Elliott, 70, of Orange, Va., passed away on September 6, 2019, at University of Virginia Medical Center, in Charlottesville. She was born on October 12, 1948, in Fauquier County, a daughter of Elizabeth Putnam of Orange, Va., and the late Robert E. Putnam. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Elliott. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her brother and his wife, Glen A. and Betty Putnam, of Locust Dale, Va., and a number of nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Orlean Cemetery, in Orlean, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Primitive Baptist Church, Sumerduck, Va., or Robinson River Primitive Baptist Church, Brightwood, Va. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.

