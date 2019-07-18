Dorothy Mae Eney, 91, of Stanley, died on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Page Memorial Hospital. She was born on June 15, 1928, in Missouri, and was a daughter of the late Arvie Jasper Simpson and Elva Marie Braughton Simpson. On November 27, 1954, she married William G. Reedy Sr., who died on March 7, 1982. On June 1, 1985, she married Daniel Eney, who survives. Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, William G. Reedy Jr., of Luray; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters. A graveside service was conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Maplewood Cemetery in Gordonsville by Pastor Brian Hasse. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
