Ray Donald Faulconer Jr. "Don" was born May 11, 1936, in Orange and made his life here. He explored every corner and creek and loved the history and stories of this place and its people. He served his family, neighbors and community with tireless determination. He graduated from Orange County High School and Virginia Tech. He served in the U.S. Army in Europe and Germany that was still rebuilding from World War II. Somewhere, in other languages, there surely was talk of that smiling, wiry American Army boy "splitting the wind" in his VW Bug. At home, Don's commitment to family and a tireless work ethic defined him. Leisure was a rarity. Luxury was homemade vanilla ice cream with blackberries just picked, still warm from the sun. As a builder he understood what makes a perfect foundation and how to keep the rain and cold away and set about doing so every day, for his family and his community. He provided homes and made the world a better place one big smile, one kind wave, one careful measurement at a time. His business in Gordonsvillle, Gordon Building Supply, was an idea ahead of its time offering farm, hardware and building supplies. Few have forgotten the Fireman's Fair parade float that featured Don and his builders in drag, the trophy for which was on permanent display. As a father and grandfather he was there, almost always still in work clothes and boots on the sidelines for the swim meet or soccer game, or in the audience for recitals and plays. As a man of few words, he lead and taught by example and never placed himself above or thought himself better than others. He was fortunate to see many seasons and was ready for every one of them, having made mountains of firewood and mowed miles of pasture. After setting down his tool box, his seven grandchildren were the center of his quiet life in Orange. Washington's National's and the Redskins made him shake his head, but his beloved Hokies are forever number one. His golf game took a lifetime to perfect, as the golf club was second to the shovel handle. But he did find pleasure in the concentration of the game, or maybe it was really just the walk in the pasture looking at those mountains. Even as Parkinson's began to take his mobility, his optimism and humor was unshakable. He spent his lifetime providing, and his legacy will stand for generations in the buildings and the people he built. Don passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Pat B. Faulconer and her daughters, Lee Anne Magnus and husband, Greg, and Cindy Landergan; his first wife, Janet W. Faulconer and their sons, Donald and wife, Cindy, Will, and Whit and wife, Jen; his brother, John Y. Faulconer and wife, Dana; his brother-in-law Si Nelms, and was predeceased by his sister, Peggy Nelms; and his parents, Ray and Margaret Faulconer. His grandchildren are Allison, Parker, Neve, Finn, Jack, Sam, Charlie, A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday July 20, 2019, at Rhoadesville Baptist Church with a reception to follow in the Community Room at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity related to Parkinsons Disease.
