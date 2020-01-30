Stacy Lee Fincham, 45, of Unionville, Virginia, was called home with God on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, due to complications from surgery. He was born on August 16, 1974, the son of the late Lee George Fincham, and still living Alice Chewning Maready and husband, Dean, of Orange. Stacy is survived by his wife, Sondra "Sonnie" Dickerson Fincham; one daughter, Alyza Lynn Duncan and her husband, Sean; two granddaughters, Dixie Chewning and Piper Duncan, of Powhatan, Va.; five sisters, Susan Parham and her husband, Chris, of Maiden, N.C., Linda Levell and husband, Wayne, Paula Fincham, JoAnn Fincham, and Virginia Fincham, of Culpeper; one stepsister, Angela Hobbs and husband, Mark, of Tappahannock; and three brothers, Raymond "Smokey" Fincham and wife, Virgina, Thomas Fincham and wife, Christine, and John Fincham, all of the Culpeper area. Stacy graduated from Orange County High in 1992, from there he joined the Army. Following his military service he came home to Orange and began a career with Verizon. One of Stacy's goals and dreams in life was to have his own business. In 2016, he opened Patriots of Virginia Gun and Pawn. He enjoyed traveling the world with his wife, Sonnie, they had the joy of seeing places like Germany, Scotland, Hong Kong and many more. He loved hunting, fishing and working in his Pawn Shop. He enjoyed working with firearms and sharing his knowledge and expertise. He loved his country and was proud to have served. He had a kind and understanding heart and always offered a helping hand or an open ear when and where he could. Stacy will be greatly missed by his family, friends and community. A service will be held at Craig's Baptist Church Community Center in Spotsylvania on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 1 p.m.
Fincham, Stacy Lee
