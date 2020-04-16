Richard D. Foard Sr., 78, of Culpeper, Va., died on April 10, 2020, at his home in Culpeper, Va. He was born in Flossmoor, Ill., on August 4, 1941, to the late Harry and Lillian Foard. Mr. Foard spent his younger years in Phoenix, Arizona. After graduation from Arizona State University he was employed in Northern Virginia by the U.S. Government in the field of electronics for a total of 40 years. Mr. Foard is survived by his wife, Mary C. Foard; and two sons, Richard Jr. of Warrenton, and John David of Madison, Virginia. He is also survived by sister, Mary Angel of San Diego, Calif., eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A private family service will be conducted. An online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Foard, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

