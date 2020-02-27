Dale passed away peacefully, on Monday, February 17, 2020, at his home in Gordonsville, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harriet M. McCabe and Ernest A Foreman. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Margaret Allman Foreman; sons, Nathan Dale Foreman, Casey Allen Foreman (Kassie), and Daniel Watkins Volhein; daughter, Anne Allman Nicholson (Reid); grandchildren, Lindsay Barrett Gonzalez (Pablo) and Casey John Foreman; and siblings, Sharon Van Slyke and William Foreman. Dale was born in Mountain Home, Idaho, in 1941, and spent his first years in Castle Creek on his grandfather's cattle ranch. He attended Idaho Falls High (1959) and Idaho State College playing memorable character roles in musical productions. After a year in the school of architecture at UVA, Dale returned to Idaho State College graduating in 1965 with a B.S. in mathematics. He continued his studies at the University of Minnesota, graduating with honors with B.S in Mathematics Education (1967)and PhD majoring in Educational Psychology and minor in Biostatistics (1971). Dale who was always was an independent researcher, educator and consultant made major contributions to the educational field. Dale taught graduate studies at Eastern Michigan University, University of Minnesota, Drake University, Salem-Teikyo University, George Mason University, and Shenandoah University, where he retired in 2012. While at Drake University, he worked closely with doctoral students from Taiwan in the design and analysis of dissertations. While at Shenandoah University, Dale designed new courses in statistics and test construction for graduate students in the School of Arts and Sciences. He authored/co-authored, 25 publications, 14 books, 5 test surveys, 3 testing programs, 25 courses/workshops, 3 software programs, 4 certification examinations to include the "Scoring High" Scholastic series. Dale designed SOL preparation and practice tests for Grades K-12 for Orange County Public Schools. He designed and taught SAT/ACT preparation for high school students. He was Director of Testing/Research at Des Moines Public Schools where he developed objective based testing programs. He was President, VP, Secretary and Treasurer at Universal Systems for Education, where he was in charge of developing curriculum and computer software for schools. While there Dale developed a remedial reading program for grades 2-6 that was sold internationally as the PAL reading program. He was President of the Council of Real Education, where he developed criterion referenced tests/programs for school districts in Colorado, California, Iowa, Wyoming and Virginia. He was Director of Test Development/Statistics at Westinghouse Learning Corporation where he designed the SCORE testing system and career education testing system for the state of Texas. Dale obtained a major grant to assist in development of a four year foreign language program in Japanese for various school districts and educational agencies. The arts were important to Dale and he was a member of several choirs and glee clubs. He played the piano and persisted in banjo lessons into his 70's. He was a faithful member of the Gordonsville Presbyterian Church choir and bell ringers. Dale never met a cheesecake he didn't like and his Swedish crepes and seafood casserole were family favorites. A celebration of his life with interment at Maplewood Cemetery, Gordonsville, Va., will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may choose to donate to one of Dale's passions-Gordonsville Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, Mercy Ships or Environmental Defense Fund. Preddy Funeral Home Gordonsville, Virginia
