Helen Foster, 85, of Steroben Court, Orange, died on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the Dogwood Village of Orange. Born on June 28, 1934, in Orange County, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Foster and Willie Pearle Hitt Foster. She was also predeceased by two sisters, Hazel Martin and Catherine Robinson; and a son-in-law, Ralph Gorbey. She is survived by a daughter, Martha Gorbey of Mannington, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Michel Gorbey and wife, Laura, Michelle Sanford and husband, Chip, Elizabeth Hale and husband, Henry, and Ernest Gorbey and wife, Hileri; ten great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mollie Jean Foster of Leesburg. A funeral service was held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Preddy Funeral Chapel, Orange, interment was held at the Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church Cemetery. Elder Cris Myers officiated. The family received friends on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 6 until 7 p.m. at the Preddy Funeral Home Orange. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Orange Community Church of Christ, 276 North Madison Road, Orange, VA 22960.

Tags

Load entries