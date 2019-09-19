Brenda Gay Frazier, 71, of Culpeper, passed on Monday, September 9, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. She was retired from County Farm Service after 48 years. She attended Black Oak Reg. Baptist Church. She is survived by her partner and love of her life, Kenneth LaPrade of Culpeper; his children, Nancy Fincham and her husband, Jody and children, Caleb, Lauren, Megan, all of Orange, and Michael LaPrade and wife, Angie and children, Michael Jr. of Broadway; half brother, James Frazier and wife, Diane, of Fredericksburg; aunts, Phyllis Frazier of Boston, and Montree Frazier of Castleton; stepmother, Esther Frazier of Fredericksburg; and stepbrother, John Lillis of Fredericksburg. A number of cousins including Pete Davis of Mineral and his children, Joan Weakley and Bill Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents, Holtzman Frazier and Verna Layton Frazier; half-brother Clarence Frazier; and step-brother, Mike Lillis. A funeral service was held on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Preddy Funeral Chapel, Orange with interment at the Graham Cemetery. Pastor Wayne Richards officiated. The family received friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the Preddy Funeral Home, Orange. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Court, Glenn Allen, VA 23060. Preddy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.