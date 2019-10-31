Patricia Mullins Freeman, of Orange, Virginia, passed away at home on Thursday, October 24,2019. She was the daughter of the late Fulton Pierce Mullins and Edith Cookenour Mullins. Pattie is survived by her husband, Robert Timothy Freeman of Orange; two sons, Benjamin Timothy Freeman, William Michael Freeman; and a daughter, Caroline Margaret Rebecca Freeman. Also surviving are two brothers, William Wren Mullins and wife, Melinda and Michael Perry Mullins. There will be a Celebration of Life for Pattie at a later date. The family requests donations may be made to www.metavivor.org, or the Hospice of the Piedmont, or simply plant a tree in her memory. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family with arrangements.
Breaking
+1
+1
Most Popular
-
Charlottesville man charged with second-degree murder in Lake Monticello slaying
-
Medical condition ends Virginia center Felicia Aiyeotan’s college basketball career
-
St. Anne’s-Belfield picks next head of school
-
Gordonsville ice cream screams soon to go unheard
-
UVa security chief resigns after 17 months on the job; Longo tapped for interim
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.