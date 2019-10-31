Patricia Mullins Freeman, of Orange, Virginia, passed away at home on Thursday, October 24,2019. She was the daughter of the late Fulton Pierce Mullins and Edith Cookenour Mullins. Pattie is survived by her husband, Robert Timothy Freeman of Orange; two sons, Benjamin Timothy Freeman, William Michael Freeman; and a daughter, Caroline Margaret Rebecca Freeman. Also surviving are two brothers, William Wren Mullins and wife, Melinda and Michael Perry Mullins. There will be a Celebration of Life for Pattie at a later date. The family requests donations may be made to www.metavivor.org, or the Hospice of the Piedmont, or simply plant a tree in her memory. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family with arrangements.

