Dainee Chambless Gibson, 82, of Orange, died peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at her home on Spicers Mill Road in Orange, Virginia, with Dr. Calvin Morris officiating. Dainee was born on August 2, 1937, in Screven County, Georgia. She was a graduate of Furman University and taught in Charleston, South Carolina before becoming a homemaker, raising her beloved family, and helping run a successful family farm. She had been battling Parkinson's Disease for almost ten years. She was preceded in death by her parents, the Rev. William Franklin Chambless Sr. and Laura Pauline Martin Chambless; her four brothers, Bill Chambless, Martin Chambless, Thad Chambless, and Bob Chambles; and two sisters, Harriette Graham and Caro Hartley. Survivors include her husband, James Walter Gibson of Orange; two daughters, Dee Gibson Warner and her husband, Frank, of Clayton, N.C., and Laura Gibson Wilson and her husband, Allen, of Piedmont, S.C.; a son, Cameron Walter Gibson and his wife, Karen, of Orange; seven grandchildren, Walt Warner and his wife, Ashley, of Archer Lodge, N.C., Jessie Warner of Clayton, N.C., Dr. Riley Wilson and his wife, Dr. Kelsey Wilson, of Little Rock, Ark., Cody Skowronski and her husband, Jonathon, of Pickens, S.C., Halie Warner of Raleigh, N.C., Dainee Gibson of Emmett, Idaho, and Owen Wilson of Easley, S.C.; two great-granddaughters, Hayden and Harper Warner of Archer Lodge, N.C.; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make memorials to The American Parkinson Disease Association, Parkinson Plaza, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305. Electronic condolences may be left for the family at bryan-leefuneralhome.com. Dainee was a loving mother, grandmother, and GG. We will miss her greatly.
