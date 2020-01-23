Roy Walter Giles, 71, of Gordonsville, went to be with his lord and savior on Friday, January 10, 2020. He was born March 6, 1948 in Johnson City, Tenn. to the late Roy Lee and Dorothy May Giles. He was also preceded by his sister, Anita Dean Allen. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Bernice Giles; his only daughter, Sherri Shreve and husband, Kevin; along with many grandchildren, Erin Taylor, Katrina Woodward and husband, Caleb, Christopher Clatterbuck and girlfriend, Brittany, Sarah Clatterbuck, Creo Shreve, Madalyn Huckstep and husband, Tyler, McKinze Shreve and Zoie Shreve; two great-grandsons, Landon Woodward and Mark Shiflett; three brothers, James Giles and wife, Sharon, Michael Giles and wife, Sharon, David Giles and wife, Lisa; one sister, Barbara Morton and husband, Jerry. Mr. Giles was the pastor of New Hope Baptist Church in Gordonsville. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to New Hope Baptist Church.
Giles, Roy Walter
