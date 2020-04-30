Joseph David Gilmore, 66, formally of Orange County, Va., departed this life Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Clinton, Md. Joe was born to the late Harry and Idelia Kirkley Gilmore on February 18, 1954. A memorial service will be held at a later date. All will be welcome to attend and celebrate his life with the family. He will greatly be missed by all who knew him. On behalf of the family we would like to thank everyone for their prayers and acts of kindness at this time.

