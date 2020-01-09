Ada Mae Lee Goodman, 87, of Rhoadesville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, in Culpeper. Ada worked in the school cafeteria and retired from Unionville Elementary School. Ada is survived by her husband, Wallace Goodman; daughters, Robin Herndon and Patricia "Cookie" Goodman; brother, George Lee; sister, Marion Roberts; three grandchildren, Angie Hamilton (David), Kim Ward and Bobbi Sue Minifield (Robert); eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Gail Rhoades, Ramona Smith, Eric Miller and Leeland. A visitation was held from 12 until 1 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove, Va. The funeral service began at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Jimmy Graham officiating. Interment followed the service at Oakwood Cemetery, Unionville, Va. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.
