May 17, 1932 - June 27, 2020 Wallace Nelson "Crazy Horse" Goodman, 88, of Rhoadesville, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Charlottesville. Born on May 17, 1932, Wallace was the son of the late James B. and Elizabeth Slaughter Goodman. He was a carpenter by trade and was a member of the Carpenters Local Union. Wallace was preceded in death by his wife, Ada Mae Lee Goodman. He is survived by two daughters, Robin Herndon and Patricia "Cookie" Goodman; brother, James B. Goodman Jr.; grandchildren, Angie Hamilton (David), Kim Ward (Lowe), and Bobbi Sue Minifield (Robert); eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews as well as his special friends, Gail Williams, Ramona Smith, Eric Miller, and his little buddy, Leeland. The family would like to give special thanks to the Hospice of the Piedmont and Orange EMS staff. A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020,at Oakwood Cemetery, Unionville. The Reverend Jimmy Graham officiated the service. Honorary pallbearers for the service were Michael Alsop, Mickey Smith, Michael Smith, Jeff Williams, Mike Williams, and Cory Williams. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Alzheimers Association or Hospice of the Piedmont. An online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.
Most Popular
-
After beating COVID-19, former Virginia men’s basketball star Bryant Stith cautions others
-
Students, parents and teachers rally around Larry Kilby, former teacher and OCHS track coach
-
Jones, Reuben Roosevelt Williams
-
Updated: Dominion cancels Atlantic Coast Pipeline, sells natural gas business
-
Dowell, Kyle
In memory
promotion
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.