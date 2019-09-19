Jean Raup Grady, 96, of Spicers Mill Road, Orange, died on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the Dogwood Village of Orange. Born July 29, 1923, in Milton, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late William Franklin Raup and Violet Pearl Still Raup. She was also predeceased by her stepmother, Mildred Jarrell Raup; her husband, Judge Robert Charles Grady; a brother, Bob Raup; and a sister, Pauline R. Gooding. She is survived a daughter, Shannon Adaire Grady of Waynesboro; a son, Charles Ashley Grady of Keezletown; a grandchild, Jordon Cole and husband, Mike; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces. She was a graduate of Orange High School, and Madison College where she was past national president of her beloved Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority. She was a past member of the Alumni Board of Madison College. She was past president of the Woman's Club of Orange, an active member of the Trinity United Methodist Church for over 80 years. She was a member of the Rapid Ann Garden Club, and co-vice Chairman of the Orange County Democratic Committee. The family wishes to thank Louise Frye who was her right hand for the last several years at home. A funeral service was held on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Orange, with interment to be held at the Graham Cemetery. The family received friends one hour before the funeral service at the church. The Rev. Josh Munnikhuysen officiated. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Charity of your choice. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.