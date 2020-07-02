Barbara Jean Richards Grasty, age 85, of Orange, Virginia, departed this earthly life for her heavenly home on June 22, 2020, at Dogwood Village Assisted Living. Barbara was born on September 16, 1934, in Orange, Virginia, the daughter of Lillian L. Richards and Huey M. Richards of Orange. She was the loving wife of the late John Henry Grasty for more than 60 years. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Dorinda Grasty and husband, Guy Hargrave, of Carolina Beach, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Rachel Grasty Saxton; as well as her sister, Patricia Richards Winters; and her brother, Toby Richards. She is survived by two grandchildren, John T. Saxton and Erin G. Saxton; as well as three step-grandchildren, Beverly H. Murtiff (Zach), Lucille H. Switzer (Johnny) and Sterling R. Hargrave. She had one step-great grandchild, Chandler H. Switzer. Barbara had many nieces and nephews who she loved very much and enjoyed seeing. Barbara was an employee of the Orange Silk Mill, Clarostat and the Orange County Health Department, from which she retired. She enjoyed her time working and made many long-lasting friendships there. She was a long time founding member of Grace Baptist Church where she loved attending for many years. Barbara was a savvy shopper, an accomplished seamstress and a gifted storyteller. Spending time with her family and cooking her grandchildren's favorite dishes made her very happy. When she visited her grandchildren, she would always arrive with armfuls of treats, toys, and clothes. Barbara enjoyed country and gospel music. She loved attending the music and religious programs at Dogwood Village during her five years there. A graveside service will be held at Graham Cemetery in Orange on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. Chaplain Denise Vogt with Hospice of the Piedmont will officiate. Due to Covid-19, attendees are asked to social distance. Donations in Barbara's memory may be sent to Grace Baptist Church, 18058 Constitution Highway, Orange, VA 22960.
+1
+1
Most Popular
-
Scottsville woman charged with murdering daughter pleads guilty to lesser charge
-
Northam declares state of emergency in Richmond, citing 'civil unrest' amid protests
-
Washington and Lee University professors discuss name change and removal of all references to the Confederacy
-
Gentry, Lewis Wesley
-
Panel's recommended name for combined charter school draws quick opposition
In memory
promotion
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.