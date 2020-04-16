Lillian Miller Green died on April 7, 2020, at Dogwood Village in Orange, Virginia. Born on November 26, 1925, on Main Street in Culpeper, she was the daughter of James Williams and Helen Armstrong Green of Culpeper. She was preceded in death by one sister, Nancy Green Moser, and three brothers, James Williams Green Jr., Andrew Judson Green, and Angus McDonald Green. She is survived by her twin sister, Harriet Green Scott of Culpeper, and her brother and his wife, Robert Duff Green and Mary Miller Green of Orange. She is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews, numerous great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. She graduated from Culpeper High School in 1944. Until her retirement, she worked for the Orange County Review, whose owner and publisher was her father, and which was later owned by her brothers. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Dogwood Village of Orange Foundation, 120 Dogwood Lane, Orange, VA 22960. A private service will be held at a later time.
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.