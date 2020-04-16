Lillian Miller Green died on April 7, 2020, at Dogwood Village in Orange, Virginia. Born on November 26, 1925, on Main Street in Culpeper, she was the daughter of James Williams and Helen Armstrong Green of Culpeper. She was preceded in death by one sister, Nancy Green Moser, and three brothers, James Williams Green Jr., Andrew Judson Green, and Angus McDonald Green. She is survived by her twin sister, Harriet Green Scott of Culpeper, and her brother and his wife, Robert Duff Green and Mary Miller Green of Orange. She is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews, numerous great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. She graduated from Culpeper High School in 1944. Until her retirement, she worked for the Orange County Review, whose owner and publisher was her father, and which was later owned by her brothers. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Dogwood Village of Orange Foundation, 120 Dogwood Lane, Orange, VA 22960. A private service will be held at a later time.

