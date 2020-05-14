Raymond Hall, 86, of Gordonsville, died on Friday, May 8, 2020, at his residence. Born on March 31, 1934, in Matoaka, W.Va., he was the son of the late Thomas Franklin Hall and Clara Mae Ervin Hall. Mr. Hall is survived by his wife, Ping Hall; two daughters, Betty Ann Hall and Catherine May Hall; a son, Steven Ray Hall and wife, Ellen, eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

