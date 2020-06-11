May 10, 1931 - May 30, 2020 Richard Taylor Hall, 89, of Locust Grove, passed away at Hughes Home on Saturday, May 30, 2020. A funeral service was held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. Interment took place in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Heartland Hospice of Warrenton. Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com.

