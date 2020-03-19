June 17, 1934 - Saturday, March 7, 2020 G. Morton Halsey II, 85, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Morton was born on June 17, 1934m to Glassell Morton Halsey Sr. and Carolyn Minor Moser. Morton was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved brother, James Beckham Halsey. He is survived by his wife, Doris Corbin Halsey; eight children, Terese Tice, Fontaine Halsey, Jeanne Nixon, Julia Foard-Lynch, Tracey Holloway, Matthew Halsey, Jamie House and Jeremiah Halsey; three stepchildren, Tammy Stern, Travis Corbin and Kandi Knicely; as well as 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Morton graduated from Culpeper County High School in 1953 and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Following a heart attack at the young age of thirty-two, Morton gave his life to Jesus Christ on February 9, 1967. Morton spent the last fifty-three years sharing his faith and God's love and gift of salvation through the shed blood of Jesus Christ. He was a charter member of both Faith Bible Baptist Church in Unionville and of Grace Baptist Church in Orange Virginia where he was a member. We know that last Saturday Morton was welcomed into Heaven by his King, Jesus Christ! After seventy years apart, he is enjoying that blessed reunion with his beloved younger brother, Jim Beck of whom he spoke so very often! A time of visitation was held from 6 until 8 p.m., Monday, March 16, 2020, at Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, VA 22701. Funeral service were held 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in the chapel of Clore-English Funeral Home. Interment at the new section of Culpeper National Cemetery, Chandler Street, Culpeper, Va., followed the funeral service. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Halsey family through clore-english.com. The Halsey family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements. Clore-English 11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, VA 22701
