September 5, 1932 - Sunday, April 19, 2020 James Barbour "J.B." Haney passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. JB was born in Barboursville, Virginia on September 5, 1932, to Clara Mae Haney. JB was a member of Oak Chapel Baptist Church and he worked for the Orange Madison CoOp for 68 years. JB is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nancy Rose Haney; his son, Stephen James Haney and his devoted daughter-in-law, Gina Berry Haney and his loving grandchildren, Austin James Haney and Clara Elizabeth Haney, all of Orange. He is also survived by his nieces, Barbara Cornell of Annandale and Bettie Davis of Fredericksburg. He was preceded in death by his mother, Clara Mae Haney and his sister, Mildred H. Wedding. JB loved playing baseball in high school and he coached many slow pitch and fast pitch teams as well as a girls softball team and youth leagues. His favorite major league team was the New York Yankees, however in later years his favorite team became the Washington Nationals. In 2019 his two favorite teams the Nationals and the UVa Men's basketball team both won their championships. It was a happy day as he enjoyed both playoffs. JB was the recipient of the Harry T. Peters Award for his coaching over the years. He was a member of the Orange Boosters Club, the Orange County Farm Bureau and the Orange County Fair Board. Through his many years of working for the CoOp it brought him in contact with many farmers, gardeners, livestock folks and well as horse owners. He truly loved working for the CoOp and he still called on a few customers each week just before he became ill. For approximately 15 years he and his wife became partners with his father-in-law, Jimmy Rose, and together they farmed approximately 1200 acres in the Montford neighborhood. He loved farming as a child while helping his grandfather and his love for farming continued till the present time. A private graveside service will be held at Graham Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Johnson officiating. A celebration service for friends and family will be scheduled at a later date due to social distancing regulations. If you would like to make a donation in his memory, please consider Oak Chapel Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 11415 Montford Road, Orange, Virginia 22960. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
