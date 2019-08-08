Brittany Leigh Harris, 27, of Peliso Ave., Orange, Va., died on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va. She was born on April 30, 1992, in Brookhaven, N.Y., the daughter of Susan Scheuring Rogers of Orange. She was a CNA at Dogwood Village of Orange. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Theresa Ann Scheuring. Besides her mother, she is survived by a daughter, Marissa Leighanne Serna; a son, Colton James Harris; two brothers, Harry Edward Rogers and Thomas Ethan Rogers; her maternal grandfather, Michael George Scheuring; and maternal step-grandmother, Ann Marie Scheuring. Brittany started her CNA journey at Dogwood Village in Orange, where she loved and cared for her residents. Her expertise led her to Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Va. where she was currently employed. She touched so many with her amazing smile and infectious laughter. She will be missed by so many. Family suggest memorial contributions to Go Fund Me for the children of Brittany Harris. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Preddy Funeral Home Chapel, in Orange, Va. The family will receive friends after the memorial service.
