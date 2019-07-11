Diane Martin Harris, 69, of Lahore Road, Orange, Va., died suddenly on Monday, July 1, 2019, at her residence. Born on October 23, 1949, in Charlottesville, she was the daughter of the late Randolph Martin and Frances Mahanes Martin. She graduated from Orange County High School in 1968. After retiring from Fluvanna County Social Services, Diane and her husband Jerry returned to Orange last year and began attending North Pamunkey Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Harris of Orange; two daughters Chelsy Harris Dauner and husband, Clark, of Cairo, Egypt, and Kerry Harris Brown and husband, Carter, of Keswick. Diane had four grandchildren, Parker Brown, Tyler Brown, Ryley Brown, and Mason Brown; one brother, Oscar Martin of Louisa; and one sister, Judy Wheeler and husband, Mike, of Orange. She was preceded in death by her brother, Melvin Martin. Diane is also survived by many other family, friends, and loved ones, and her very special friend, Jeanetta Breeden. Diane was the most loving, warm hearted, caring person. Her vibrant demeanor, big smile, and love for all was abundant. She will be greatly missed. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Harris residence for all that knew and loved her. This special day is also Jerry and Diane's 51st Wedding Anniversary. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
Breaking
+1
+1
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.