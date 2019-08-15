Freddie Hamilton "Sonny" Hawkins Jr., 75, of Orange, passed on Monday, August 5, 2019, at the Prince William Hospital in Manassas. He was born on June 5, 1944, in Charlottesville, Va., the son of the late Freddie H. Hawkins Sr. and Annie Corbin Hawkins. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Milburn Hawkins of Orange; two daughters, Dena Carol Garcia and husband, Jose, of Berryville, Va., and Kelley Sabrina Hawkins of Manassas; a stepson, Michael Mullen and wife, Susan, of Chesapeake, Va.; two brothers, Wade C. Hawkins and wife, Brenda and Bruce W. Hawkins and wife, Alice, both of Louisa., and eight grandchildren. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, from the Preddy Funeral Home chapel in Orange, at Graham Cemetery with Don Hughes officiating. The family received friends from 6 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening, August 7, 2019, at the Funeral Home. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family with arrangements.
