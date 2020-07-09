Lojean Hawkins, 70, of Gordonsville, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 29, 2020. Born on May 13, 1950, in Richlands, Va., to the late Jency and Clara Dye. She moved to Manassas, Va., after graduating high school where she resided until retiring to Gordonsville in 2009. She worked in the library system with Prince Williams County for 23 years. She enjoyed books, collecting bells, angels and apple kitchenware. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her beautiful granddaughters. She is survived by two daughters, Tammy Hawkins of Orange, and Amanda Reece (Brian) of Middletown, Ohio; one son, Donald Hawkins (Cindy) of Gordonsville; three granddaughters, Cheyenne and Megan Hawkins of Gordonsville, and Kelsea Reece of Middletown, Ohio; three step grandchildren, Austin, Blake and Brianne Reece; two step great-grandsons, Kayden and Xander Reece, all of Middletown, Ohio; three sisters, Mary Loui Dye, Betty Colley, and Ginger Ann Smith; and two brothers, Charles and Jessie Dye, all of southwest Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Clarence "Junior" Hawkins, several sisters, brothers, nephews and various in-laws. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Maplewood Cemetery in Gordonsville. Brother Denver Helton will officiate.

To plant a tree in memory of Lojean Hawkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries