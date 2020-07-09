Lojean Hawkins, 70, of Gordonsville, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 29, 2020. Born on May 13, 1950, in Richlands, Va., to the late Jency and Clara Dye. She moved to Manassas, Va., after graduating high school where she resided until retiring to Gordonsville in 2009. She worked in the library system with Prince Williams County for 23 years. She enjoyed books, collecting bells, angels and apple kitchenware. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her beautiful granddaughters. She is survived by two daughters, Tammy Hawkins of Orange, and Amanda Reece (Brian) of Middletown, Ohio; one son, Donald Hawkins (Cindy) of Gordonsville; three granddaughters, Cheyenne and Megan Hawkins of Gordonsville, and Kelsea Reece of Middletown, Ohio; three step grandchildren, Austin, Blake and Brianne Reece; two step great-grandsons, Kayden and Xander Reece, all of Middletown, Ohio; three sisters, Mary Loui Dye, Betty Colley, and Ginger Ann Smith; and two brothers, Charles and Jessie Dye, all of southwest Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Clarence "Junior" Hawkins, several sisters, brothers, nephews and various in-laws. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Maplewood Cemetery in Gordonsville. Brother Denver Helton will officiate.
Most Popular
-
After beating COVID-19, former Virginia men’s basketball star Bryant Stith cautions others
-
Students, parents and teachers rally around Larry Kilby, former teacher and OCHS track coach
-
Jones, Reuben Roosevelt Williams
-
Updated: Dominion cancels Atlantic Coast Pipeline, sells natural gas business
-
Dowell, Kyle
In memory
promotion
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.