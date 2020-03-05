Tuesday, February 25, 2020 Mary Helen Blackmon Strickland, 90, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020, at Rosewood Village on Greenbrier. She was born in Four Oaks, N.C. on December 16, 1929. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, William Raymond Strickland; her parents, R.H. and Annie Mae Wallace Blackmon; brothers, B.L. and B.E. Blackmon; and a sister, Ruth Metcalf. She is survived by her daughter, Jo Strickland Vining of Charlottesville, Va.; two grandchildren, Heath Vining of Mayer, Ariz., and Allie Cheatham and her husband, Tavius; and two great grandchildren, Henry and Josephine Cheatham of New York City. She worked for many years with Raymond at their business, Orange Paint Center, until their retirement in 1991. During that time, she enjoyed the company and friendship of the many customers who entered the doors and stayed to visit. She loved assisting others in making paint and wallpaper decisions for their homes. Once retired, Mary volunteered regularly at the Orange County Visitors' Bureau, the Clothes Closet, and the Orange County Nursing facility, Dogwood Village. She was a regular presence at Dogwood Village and as long as she was able, continued to visit residents there and make their days brighter. In addition, Mary often checked on neighbors and made sure they had warm meals and rides when needed. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was especially proud of her grandchildren and seeing her two great grandchildren grow. She was their beloved Nanny. Her family will forever cherish the many fond memories of delicious meals and holiday celebrations prepared by her loving hands. Mary met Raymond when they were children and theirs was a true love story. They exemplified the best of a happy marriage and true respect for each other. Taking care of Raymond in the final years of his life was her greatest commitment and joy. She fulfilled that challenging time with love, grace, and dignity. The family wishes to thank Mrs. Ellen Rose Wilson for her love and friendship with Mary since childhood. In addition, we extend heartfelt gratitude to the loving staff at Rosewood Village at Greenbrier, Martha Jefferson Hospital, Dr. Kiyoko Asao-Ragosta, Donnie and Lil Hughes, and her caring friend and helper in recent years, Mutt Fox. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity or church of the donor's choice. As she wished, there will be a private graveside service at Culpeper National Cemetery at a later date. Preddy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and the Rev. Alan Miller will conduct the service.
+2
+2
+2
Most Popular
-
Scottsville woman charged with murder after daughter's death
-
City moved forward with Dewberry study despite concerns from officials
-
Behind six-game winning streak, Virginia men's basketball team surges into ACC title contention
-
Jay Huff narrowly misses triple-double as Virginia beats No. 7 Duke
-
Virginia men's basketball team returns to AP Top 25
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.