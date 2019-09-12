Alvin Abra Henderson, 96, of Kendall Road, Orange, died on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at his residence. Born on January 22, 1923, in Mt Pleasant, Virginia, he was the son of the late Elijah Henderson and Lizzie Conway Henderson. He is also predeceased by five brothers and five sisters. He was retired from general construction, a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, and a Navy Veteran of World War II. He is survived by his wife, Addie Henderson of Orange, and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Preddy Funeral Chapel in Orange, interment will be held at the Culpeper National Cemetery with military honors.

Tags

Load entries