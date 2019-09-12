Alvin Abra Henderson, 96, of Kendall Road, Orange, died on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at his residence. Born on January 22, 1923, in Mt Pleasant, Virginia, he was the son of the late Elijah Henderson and Lizzie Conway Henderson. He is also predeceased by five brothers and five sisters. He was retired from general construction, a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, and a Navy Veteran of World War II. He is survived by his wife, Addie Henderson of Orange, and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Preddy Funeral Chapel in Orange, interment will be held at the Culpeper National Cemetery with military honors.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
UVa Health System sues thousands of patients, seizing paychecks and putting liens on homes
-
Judge rejects 14th Amendment claim in Confederate statues lawsuit
-
UVa promises changes after report on medical debt collection
-
UVa falls out of top 25 in college rankings list
-
Sutton-Wallace leaving as UVa Medical Center CEO
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.