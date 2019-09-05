Linden Keith Hensley, died at his home in Chesterfield, Virginia, on Thursday, July 18, 2019. He leaves his brother, Vance Hensley; his nieces, Lisa Marie Diehl and Donna Hard; and great nieces, Skylar Marie Diehl and Natalie Leona Diehl. The son of William Buddy Hensley and Willie Doris Hensley, Linden was born on April 9, 1959, in Charlottesville, Virginia, and raised in Orange County, Virginia, where he graduated from Orange County High School and went on to work for American Woodmark. Linden moved to Chesterfield, Virginia, in 2018 where he enjoyed a comfortable retirement.

