Linden Keith Hensley, died at his home in Chesterfield, Virginia, on Thursday, July 18, 2019. He leaves his brother, Vance Hensley; his nieces, Lisa Marie Diehl and Donna Hard; and great nieces, Skylar Marie Diehl and Natalie Leona Diehl. The son of William Buddy Hensley and Willie Doris Hensley, Linden was born on April 9, 1959, in Charlottesville, Virginia, and raised in Orange County, Virginia, where he graduated from Orange County High School and went on to work for American Woodmark. Linden moved to Chesterfield, Virginia, in 2018 where he enjoyed a comfortable retirement.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
A grisly discovery in Virginia: three dead, a sledgehammer with blood and a rifle in the woods, documents show
-
UVa announces sale of alcohol at football games
-
Virginia football team opens season with road win over Pittsburgh
-
Quinn wins Charlottesville Women's Four Miler
-
Virginia football notebook: Depth in the trenches pays off in opener
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.