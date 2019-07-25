It is with great sadness that I tell you the passing of my brothers, Harry Herbert Herndon, January 25, 1937 June 28, 2019, and William Phillip "Billy" Herndon, December 24, 1942 - May 7, 2019. They were predeceased by our parents, Carroll and Lucille Humphrey Herndon of Orange; and their respective wives Jean and Sherry. Harry is survived by his daughter, Gayle and Billy is survived by his daughter, Patty and husband, Larry Rios, three grandchildren, and his son, William P Herndon Jr.; and their sister, Bettye Carol and her husband, Mark Watson.
