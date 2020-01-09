Jeanette Frances Herndon, 65, of Gordonsville, died Monday December 30, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Born September 2, 1954 in Charlottesville, she was the daughter of the late George Cleveland Henry and Gracie Judd Walker Henry. Mrs. Herndon was retired from MPS in Gordonsville and she was a member of the Gordonsville Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Ray Herndon of Gordonsville; two brothers, Dan Henry and wife, Lorie of Palmyra, Jerome Henry and wife, Sandy of Orange; nieces, Christina Russ (Joe), Dreama Norfleet (Robbie); nephews, Captain Matthew Henry (Jen), Nicholas Henry (Stacy); and a number of great nieces, nephews and numerous cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Gordonsville Baptist Church with interment to follow in Graham Cemetery in Orange. Pastor Wayne Collis will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritans Purse, c/o Gordonsville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 926, Gordonsville, VA 22942. Preddy Funeral Home of Gordonsville is handling arrangements.
Herndon, Jeanette Frances
