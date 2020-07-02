It is with great sadness that the family of Gerald "Gerry" Hicks announces his passing on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Culpeper Hospital. Gerry leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 44 years, Mary Hicks; his sons, Mark (Christie), Terry, Todd (Ana), Thomas (Jennica), and Chris; his daughters, Shaun, Melissa, and Jennifer; his grandchildren, Nicole, Tara, Joshua, Matthew, Caiti, Noah, Caoilinn, Rya, Claudia, Hayse, Teake, Layne, Sophia, and Tide; and great-granddaughters, Alice and Mya. Gerry was predeceased by his mother, Vella Hayse Hicks; his father, Gerald Vance Hicks; and younger brother, Frank Manley Hicks. A lifelong Virginia resident, Gerry was born and raised in Alexandria. He and Mary made their home in Falls Church and Spotsylvania. A desire for a more rural lifestyle and a bit of land led them to their home in Orange County in 1999. Gerry began his career at the Library of Congress as a Deck Attendant and, through his dedication and hard work, he rose through the ranks and retired as a Senior Cataloger in 2004. Gerry was a dog enthusiast and obtained his first Briard, Baby, in 1988. Baby was soon joined by Chaser, Hallie, Jole, and Shenan. Gerry enjoyed showing his dogs in the conformation ring for many years and was quite successful. He had competed at the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club show held at Madison Square Garden, but perhaps his most famous win was with Chaser, going Best of Winners at the Briard National Specialty show in 1991. In addition to the show ring Gerry competed in the sheepherding trials with his briards, primarily with Shenan. Gerry was a lifelong member of the Briard Club of America and served on their Board of Directors. In addition to spending time with their dogs, Gerry, Mary, and their family enjoyed many vacations to the state of Maine, antiquing, traveling to both the Brimfield Flea Market and the famous 127 Yard Sale (World's Longest Yard Sale). Gerry touched many lives and will live on in the hearts of everyone he touched and nurtured. The Hicks family would like to extend special thanks to Makhayla Anderson and Dr. Verdena L. Jennings, both of whom provided much help and comfort during Gerry's extended illness. A funeral service was held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 11 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home. A visitation was held one hour prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Orange County Rescue Squad. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.
