Charlie Gilbert Hubbard, 84, of Bowler Lane, Orange, died on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Born April 1, 1935, in Lynchburg, Va., he was the son of the late Alice Younger Hubbard. He retired after many years working for American Woodmark, and served in the U.S. Marines Corps. He is survived by many cousins including Doris Maddox, and Ruth Maddox and their children. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Preddy Funeral Chapel, Orange. The Rev John Reid will officiate. Interment will follow at the Culpeper National Cemetery at 1 p.m. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Preddy Funeral Home, 250 West Main Street, Orange, Va. 22960.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.