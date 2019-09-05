Debra Mae Jackson of northern Virginia, departed this life in Richmond, Virginia, for her eternal life on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Debra was born on July 2, 1955, in Charlottesville, Virginia, to the late David Eugene Burns Jr. and Juanita Jackson Burns. She was also preceded in death her fiancé, Jesse Edwin Thomas; and her in-laws, Raymond Edward Jackson and Cora Lilly Jackson. Her precious memory will be forever cherished and mourned by her two daughters, Typhanie N. Jackson and Amber D. Jackson, both of Richmond, Virginia; her son, Anthony A. Jackson II of northern Virginia; eight grandchildren; her former husband, Anthony A. Jackson I of Brooklyn, New York; two brothers, Larry C. Breckenridge of Charlottesville, Virginia, and David Eugene Burns III and wife, Valerie, of Washington, D.C.; and five sisters, Crystal L. and husband, Herbert Scott, Lillie Dunbar, Vivian L. Goins, Sylvia D. Jackson, and Doris Barbour, all of Charlottesville, Virginia. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Cherry Avenue Christian Church, 1720 Cherry Avenue, Charlottesville. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the services. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be rendered to the family at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
Breaking
+1
+1
Most Popular
-
A grisly discovery in Virginia: three dead, a sledgehammer with blood and a rifle in the woods, documents show
-
UVa announces sale of alcohol at football games
-
Virginia football team opens season with road win over Pittsburgh
-
Quinn wins Charlottesville Women's Four Miler
-
Virginia football notebook: Depth in the trenches pays off in opener
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.