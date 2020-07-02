Ralph Cecil Jerman Sr., 76, of Greenfields Dr., Orange, died on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his residence. Born on May 22, 1944, in Fairfax, he was the son of the late Robert Lee Jerman and Evelyn O"Bannon Jerman. He was a retired carpenter superindent at the Pentagon. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge in Fredericksburg. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Delores Moretz Jerman of Orange; two daughters, Deborah Forrest (Daryl) of Chesterfield, and Margie Jerman (Andy) of Henrico; a stepdaughter, Barbara K Tinder (Gordon) of Barboursville; a son, Ralph "RC" Cecil Jerman Jr. (Stacy) of Mechanicsville; six grandchildren, Christina Coleman (Nic), Kristopher Jones (Ashley), Dexter Jones (Brittany), Whitney Jones, Derrick Robertson, and Brooke Jerman; and four great-grandchildren Skyelar Coleman, Sevannah Wicks, Ryatt Jones, and Coraline Jones. A graveside memorial funeral service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Rhoadesville Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Tim Adkins will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rhoadesville Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 7, Rhoadesville, VA 22542. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
