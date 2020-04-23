Hubert Hamilton Jewell Jr. passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, at home in Orange County. He was born on July 31, 1924, in Roanoke, Virginia. He attended school in Bedford, Va. and graduated from High School in Ashland, Va. At age 16 he worked as a telegrapher/tower operator for the RF&P Railroad. In 1944, he joined the Army and served in Europe in the 87th Div. 46th Reg. "L" Co. In 1946 he married his lifelong love, Katherine Cussons, who predeceased him in 1969. Hubert graduated from VPI, Blacksburg, Va., in 1955 earning a BS in Elec. Eng. His career included Potomac Yd., Alex., Va,; the Fed. Gov. at the Dept of Navy; Dept of Agriculture and the Nat. Transportation Safety Board as a Railroad Accident Investigator retiring in 1986. He was a member at Braddock Baptist Church for almost 50 years, moved to his farm and joined Zoar Baptist Church, Locust Grove, where he taught Sunday school and was honored as Deacon Emeritus. He loved serving his Lord. He served as Chair of Deacons numerous terms, worked in the Boy Scouts, was a Mason, a member of the Potomac Yard Railroad Assoc., RF&P Historic Railroad Society, & was very active in the Int'l Morse Telegraph Club and did Civil War reenactments and demonstrations until last winter. He wrote a book, "Working on the Richmond, Fredericksburg & Potomac Railroad The Memories of Hubert H. Jewell, Jr.". He participated in at least 13 international mission trips. He loved to bake for family & friends. His bread and pound cake won 1st prize ribbons each time. There was never a family dinner without his bread and chocolate cheesecake. He loved to root azaleas and other flowers which he shared and are all over Orange County. Hubert is survived by his son, Buz Jewell, wife, Anne of Fredericksburg, Va.; his daughter, Cindy Jewell Galyen and husband, Jerry, of Orange County, Va. He had five grandchildren, David Jewell and wife, Karin, Ben Jewell, Ella Jewell, Myra Jewell Orndoff and husband Chris, and Daniel Jewell. There are also nine great-grandchildren. Hubert was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Hamilton Jewell Sr. and Ella Mae Tucker Jewell and four brothers. He is survived by one sister, Anne Jewell Bales of Ashland, Va. and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at Zoar Baptist Church in Locust Grove, Va. when circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation in Hubert's Memory. His favorite causes were: Sports & Rec Plus Missions, 2288 Gunbarrel Road, #154-235, Chattanooga, TN 37421; Kenya Evangelical Missions, P.O. Box 70575, Henrico, VA 23255; or Medi Home Hospice, 941 Glenwood Station Ln. S-303, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com.
