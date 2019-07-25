Daniel Medford Jones, 79, of Somerset, passed on July 16, 2019, at UPMC Somerset Hospital. Born on September 2, 1939, in Fredericksburg, Va., he was the son of the late Medford and Nettie (Oberda) Jones. Daniel graduated from Orange, Va. high school, and attended Southwestern Assembly of God in Waxahachie, Texas. He served five churches in Springfield, W.Va., Pokomoke City, Md., Winchester, Va., Charlottesville, Va., and Leesburg, Va. Dan sang with the Laureland Quartet for five years. The members of the quartet were Don Yoder, Cliff Knepper, Dave Greenleaf, and Scott Ohler. Dan recorded a CD with Dr. Ann Smith, and recorded by Sam and Margie Coughenour. Helen Joyce Jones and Dan moved to Somerset on October 27, 1995. The Somerset Country Inn Bed and Breakfast was Joyce's dream. Dan worked for Seven Springs Resort for nine years. He was offered a job at Medi Hospice as a chaplain. He visited patients in Johnstown and Somerset County for ten years. He served the communities and a job he loved. Due to a massive stroke, he was not able to read or walk, but thanks to Joyce and her love and continued prayers, he continued to improve tremendously. During the years of Ministry, we always give credit to God for any accomplishments. God is the only creator through our Lord, Jesus Christ. A memorial service will be held at a later time. To leave a condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
