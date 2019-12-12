Ulysses Percy "Pete" Joyner Jr., 87, attorney and retired clerk of Orange County, Va., departed this life on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his home in Orange, Va. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Martha Barham Joyner; his children, the Rev. Alexander Barham Joyner (Suzanne) of Parksley, Va.; Katherine Joyner Seman (Dennis), of Windermere, Fla.; and Sara Joyner Haney of Pratts, Va.; and six grandchildren, Joel Joyner, Rachel Joyner, Michael Seman, Jacqueline Seman, Colton Haney, and Carson Haney. The son of the late Ulysses P. Joyner Sr. and Gertrude Bryant Joyner, he was born in Courtland, Va. on November 11, 1932. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Security Agency (Korean Conflict). He attended Virginia Tech and received degrees from Richmond College and T.C. Williams School of Law at the University of Richmond. Joyner joined the firm of Somerville & Moore in Orange. In 1982, he was appointed Clerk of the Circuit Court of Orange County and served for 16 years. He was the first County Attorney of Orange County and the attorney for the towns of Orange and Gordonsville. An active civic leader, Joyner served as President of the Orange County (OC) Chamber of Commerce, the OC Jaycees, the OC Lions Club, and the Piedmont Bar Association. He was a former director of the Montpelier Property Council and the James Madison Museum. Joyner was also Chairman of the Seventh District Republican Committee of Virginia and Chairman of the Virginia State Board of Elections under three Virginia governors. He was an accomplished historian and author of six books and other treatises on Orange County and his native Southampton. He was founding Chairman of the Constitution Highway Association. Joyner was a long-time member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Orange where he served in numerous roles including Chair of the Administrative Board, Trustee, Treasurer, and Certified Lay Speaker. A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Orange at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Interment will be private. Memorial gifts can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 143 W. Main St., Orange, VA 22960.
