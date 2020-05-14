January 18, 1932 - Wednesday, May 6, 2020 Hildred Matrice Lam went to home to her Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Hildred was born in Greene County, Va., on January 18, 1932, to Herbert and Lettie Smith Collier, she was 88 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Hager Haywood Lam; three brothers, Ennis, Elbert and Delmar; and two sisters, Lillian and Earl Jean. She is survived by her brother, Dallas Collier and his wife, Margie, a very special sister-in-law; sisters, Mabel Shiflet, Dolly Morris and Darcus Dodson and her husband, Doug; son, Dale Lam and his wife, Alisa; her daughter, Wanda Lam Harris and her husband, Jerry; grandchildren, Jan Breeden (Daniel), Sarah Drumheller (Jeremy), Brandy Holder (John), Jason Lam (Zoe), and Kelly Imirie (Paul); great-grandchildren, Madison, Carlin, Ethan, Colin, Preston, Eric, and Josie; and two great great-grandchildren, Aria and Alaya. Hildred was our Matriarch, the heart and soul of our family. She passed gently and silently with her loving family beside her. She was wise, thoughtful and considerate to all. She married the love of her life, Hager Lam on September 21, 1950, and they were married 63 years at the time of his death. She was a devoted sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great great-grandmother who loved her family immensely and it showed everyday. Every holiday was Mom's day and she was determined to keep her family close. She was the best cook in the world. Mom was genuine to a fault. She told you the truth even if it wasn't what you wanted to hear, she sugar coated nothing, and we are all better for it. She was strong in mind and spirit and we will miss her always. The family will have a private interment at Holly Memorial Gardens with Rev. Edwin Deane officiating. A very special thank you to Courtney, Lisa and Debbie with Heartland Hospice for their unwavering support and care. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home Ruckersville, Virginia
Breaking
+1
+1
To plant a tree in memory of Hildred Lam as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
In memory
promotion
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.