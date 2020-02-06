Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, PORTIONS OF MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN MARYLAND, ANNE ARUNDEL, CALVERT, CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST HOWARD, CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MONTGOMERY, CHARLES, PRINCE GEORGES, SOUTHEAST HARFORD, SOUTHERN BALTIMORE, AND ST. MARYS. IN VIRGINIA, ALBEMARLE, ARLINGTON/FALLS CHURCH/ALEXANDRIA, AUGUSTA, CENTRAL VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE, CULPEPER, FAIRFAX, GREENE, KING GEORGE, MADISON, NELSON, ORANGE, PRINCE WILLIAM, SOUTHERN FAUQUIER, SPOTSYLVANIA, AND STAFFORD. * FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF RAINFALL WILL OCCUR THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY. THE HEAVIEST RAINFALL POTENTIAL WILL BEGIN THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE INTO THURSDAY EVENING. STORM TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN 2 AND 3 INCHES. * FLOODING OF POOR DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS WILL BE POSSIBLE, AND SOME SMALLER STREAMS AND RIVERS MAY EXCEED THEIR BANKS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&