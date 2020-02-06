James Elmer Lam, 74, of Gordonsville, passed away on Monday January 27, 2020. Born on July 11, 1945, in Barboursville, he was the son of the late James Carl Lam and Zelda Weaver Lam. Mr. Lam was retired from R.E. Lee Construction of Charlottesville. He loved his wife and family and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and raising chickens. He was loved by all and he will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Evelyn Simmons Lam; his son, Anthony S. "Tony" Lam and fiancée, Angel Key; a brother, Fountain Wilson Lam and wife, Joyce; brother-in-law, Wesley Simmons; sister-in-law, Diane Boggs, and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, James E. "Diddle" Lam and grandparents, Elmer Lam and Mamie Hensley Lam. A graveside service was held on Friday January 31, 2020, at the Weaver Family Cemetery next to Knights Chapel Church in Barboursville. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Rifle Association.
