William "Billy" Thornton Lee, Jr., 72, passed away on Tuesday July 16, 2019, in Orange, Va. Billy was born on September 9, 1946, in Charlottesville, Va., the son of the late William Thornton Lee Sr. and Eva Yancey Lee. Surviving are his wife of almost 51 years Judith "Judy" Dobyns Lee of Gordonsville, Va.; a daughter, Lisa Lee Spitzer and husband, Brent; a son, William Thornton "W.T." Lee III and wife, Cristy, both of Gordonsville, Va.; a sister, Elizabeth "Jenny" L. Mundy of Mechanicsville, Va.; grandchildren, Savannah Spitzer Payne and husband, Matt, William Robert "Bobby" Lee, Brent Montgomery" Gum" Spitzer II, and Andrew Raymond "Andy" Lee, and numerous other special family members and friends, along with his special four-legged buddy Moe, will dearly miss Billy. Billy was retired from Verizon where he worked tirelessly for 31 years. He then worked for Buchanan and Kiguel for the last 18 years. He was a proud veteran of the US Army, a faithful member of Waddell Masonic Lodge #228 Gordonsville, Va., as well as an active member of Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church. He was a devoted husband, loving father, very special brother, and adoring grandfather .His loved ones will forever remember his dedication to his family and farming. He went home to be with the Lord doing what he loved, working on a farm with family nearby. Funeral services were held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Orange, Va., at 12 p.m. with Masonic Rites. The Rev. Jeffery Smith and Dr. Daryl Harbin officiated. Family visitation was held from 6 until 7 p.m. Friday night, July 19, 2019. Interment followed at the Graham Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church, 17447 Mallorys Ford Road, Gordonsville, VA 22942. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
