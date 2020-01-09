Annie was born on March 22, 1952, to the late Margaret E. Williams and George Williams. After being sick for 22 years, Annie fell asleep in death at home on December 28, 2019. Annie attended Orange County Public Schools and later worked for Rapidan Rappahannock Community Service Board as a CNA for over 20 years. After studying the bible, she was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on June 9, 1984. Annie leaves to cherish her memories, a daughter, Stacie Harrell (Melvin), and son, Maurice Williams of Orange, Va.; five grandchildren, Mikayla, Mellodi, Me'liyah Williams, LaQuan and TaQuan Johnson; five great-grandchildren, Kain, Josiah, Jasmine, Jonathan and Jenna; two sisters, Vernetta Gentry of Richmond, Va., and Deloris Williams of Louisa, Va.; one brother, Albert Williams (Vanessa) of Falls Church, Va.; two nieces, Vernita Williams and Courtney Pratt (William); two nephews, Patrick Williams (Stephanie) and Corey Williams (Frostine); a great niece and great-nephews; and a host of family and friends. The family would like to thank all the friends and family but, especially Shakita Gentry and all those in the Greene family for their help, love, support, and phone calls. A memorial service was held Saturday, January 4, 2020, 1 p.m, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 11504 Airfield Lane, Orange, VA 22960.
Lee Williams, Annie
