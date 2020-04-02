September 18, 1936 - Sunday, March 22, 2020 George E. Lovelace, 83, passed away peacefully in Hospice Care at his home in Locust Grove, Virginia, on the Fourth Sunday in Lent, March 22, 2020. George is survived by his beloved wife, Donalda Mosby Lovelace and their daughter, Donalda Lee Lovelace. Previously widowed by Elizabeth Sue Lovelace, George leaves their daughter, Dawn Lovelace Klemann, his son-in-law, Michael Klemann, and his grandchildren, Camille and Carson Klemann. Raised in Evansville, Indiana, George came from a loving family to include his parents and six younger siblings. He is reunited in heaven with his parents, Frank and Catherine Lovelace, and his youngest brother Donald. He is survived by his sisters, Mattie Cruce, Wynetta Vick, Susan and Cathy Lovelace, and their brother, Alfred. George also leaves his much-loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends. George's presence was always felt in his bright smile, booming voice, warm laughter, strong handshake, sharp mind, and his impeccable style. He appreciated each moment, capturing them beautifully through his photography. George also loved a good song, sharing his gifts as a cantor at St. Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church in Orange Virginia. George lived each day believing in his responsibility to leave every place better than he found it. In this way, he shined God's love generously to his family, country, and his community. George served proudly in the United States Army Signal Corps, serving a tour of duty in Vietnam, Europe, Turkey, and the Pentagon, retiring after 20 years as a Lieutenant Colonel. He was known in Vienna Virginia as a great friend, neighbor, and community leader. George was elected and served with great distinction as a member of the Vienna Town Council from 1982 to 1996, was elected in 1996 to the Virginia House of Delegates, becoming the first African American to represent Northern Virginia since Reconstruction, and again was elected to the Vienna Town Council, serving until his retirement in 2010. He co-founded associations, and was appointed to numerous boards and commissions, to include the Virginia Library Board. His service continued after moving to Locust Grove, Virginia where he continued his active participation in the LOW Lions Club, totaling 39 years. Until his last days, George was the editor of their newsletter. He also served on the Lake of the Woods Association's Legal and Compliance Committee and chaired their Rules Committee. George believed strongly in the value of education and in working hard for the benefit of others. He earned his bachelor's degree in Physics from Lincoln University and his master's degree in Telecommunications Management from George Washington University. He participated on the PTA, PTO and Board of Directors of his daughters' schools and others in his community. Before his retirement, he held IT management and consultant positions with CSC, Boeing, EDS, and the GSA. He served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for Neglected and Abused Children, volunteered as a Mediator in Washington, DC's Superior Court, and worked as a mediator for Spotsylvania's Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. A private family gathering will be held at St. Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church, Orange, Virginia. George will be buried with honor at Arlington National Cemetery. An online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com. George's light continues to shine through all those he has served and loved so well. May God's perpetual light shine upon him now and forever.
