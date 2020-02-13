Cheryl Lynn Lucas (Sherri) passed away peacefully after a long illness on February 3, 2020, at Hospice Care in Charlottesville. She is survived by her mother, Alice Wright; stepfather, Charlie Wright; father, Sidney Thomas Gardner; daughter, Haley Lucas; two sons, Joshua Lucas and Jacob Lucas; two brothers, Steve Gardner and Charles Gardner; and granddaughters, Harleigh, Lucy and Payton. Sherri enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters and loved being at the beach. A memorial service was held at Abundant Life Christian Fellowship 2 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020.
